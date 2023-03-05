Over 82,000 people enter Romania on March 4, including 8,103 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 82,428 people, including 8,103 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Saturday, March 4, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Saturday, nearly170,250, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 47,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,677,272 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 87 illegal acts (40 crimes and 47 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Forty-six foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Saturday, 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.