Over 82,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including 10,594 Ukrainian nationals

mediafax.ro
control vama politie de frontiera

As many as 82,152 people, including 10,594 Ukrainian nationals, up 5.4 pct from the previous day entered Romania on Thursday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Approximately 178,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 47,150 means of transport, underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points, both on the outbound and on the inbound, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 2,388,009.

26 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
