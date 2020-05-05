Over 9,000 jobs available in sales, construction, call center, IT, logistics (recruitment platform)

Sales, construction, call center and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), IT and logistics are the fields in which most jobs are currently being sought in Romania, according to data made public on Tuesday by representatives of an online recruitment platform.

"The number of active candidates on eJobs.ro is growing every day, and the rate at which they apply is about 60pct higher than in the previous month. For companies it is the perfect opportunity to build a solid base of relevant candidates and to conclude recruitment processes twice as fast as before, including now when they are resorting to video interviews, at the expense of classic face-to-face meetings," says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

According to the company, over 500 jobs are posted every day on eJobs.ro, and most positions are available in sales, construction, call center and BPO, IT and logistics. Thus, in these fields alone there are over 9,000 jobs for candidates from all over the country, regardless of their level of experience.

At the same time, employers in the services sector have started to post a significant number of work-from-home jobs, with over 1,000 jobs currently available in this segment.

According to the analysis, since mid-April and until now, hundreds of companies have posted job ads, bringing the recruitment market back to a level close to the beginning of March.

