Over 91K people entered Romania on Friday, among whom 9,000 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Friday, 91,518 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,997 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, more than 190,850 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 52,300 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

In their area of operation, the border crossing points and the "green border," the police found 79 illegal acts (30 offences and 49 misdemeanors), committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the value of the respective fines applied amounting to approximately RON 18,850.

Assets worth more than RON 159,400 were seized for confiscation.

On Friday, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.