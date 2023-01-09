Over 92,700 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including almost 7,000 Ukrainians

Approximately 302,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 75,600 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Sunday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 92,721 travelers on the inbound, including 6,880 Ukrainian citizens.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until January 8 is 3,270,131.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 32 illegal acts (16 infractions and an equal number of contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 8,200 were issued. The value of the seized goods amounts to approximately RON 22,500.

22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 27 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES