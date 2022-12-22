Over 96,000 people enter Romania on December 21, including 9,900 Ukrainian nationals

As many as 95,914 people, including 9,859 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, December 12, up 17 pct from the previous day, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on WEdnesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 172,400 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 47,800 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,123,996 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 41 illegal acts (21 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 9,400 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 11,426,000 were impounded.

The Border police denied the entry of 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 29 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.