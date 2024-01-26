Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Over RON 890 million RON for subsidising jobs for vulnerable groups of unemployed

anofm

The National Employment Agency (ANOFM) has allocated RON 896 million for 2024 to support hiring the unemployed in vulnerable groups whose access to the labour market is difficult, the Labour Ministry reported on Friday.

Under the Romanian legislation, included among the vulnerable groups are the unemployed over the age of 45, sole breadwinners of single-parent families, young people up to 29 years old, people with disabilities, graduates without experience, long-term unemployed.

"We are witnessing a record number of employees. Programmes such as the one run by ANOFM regarding employers hiring unemployed people from vulnerable groups also contribute to that. People accessing jobs is how real social inclusion is achieved. We will continue to implement training and employment policies that meet the needs of employers and, at the same time, we also come to the support of vulnerable groups," according to Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Oprescu.

By the end of May 2024, the agreements related to the eligible applications submitted by employers for approximately 32,000 hired unemployed people will be concluded.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.