Overdue loans in lei down by 4.83% in December; those in foreign currency, down by 3.6%

The total value of overdue loans in lei of households and corporations in December 2020 amounted to 4.42 billion lei, down 4.83% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while the overdue loans in foreign currency fell by 3.6% to 1.61 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total loans in lei reached, in December, 196.972 billion lei (by 0.76% over the value of the previous month), of which 73.979 billion lei represented loans taken out by corporations and 118.658 billion lei - loans taken out by households.

Loans in foreign currency totaled 89.137 billion lei equivalent in December 2020 (by 0.91% more than in November 2020), of which 51.341 billion lei represented loans taken out by corporations and 31.454 billion lei - loans taken by households.At the end of December, Bucharest had overdue loans in lei in the amount of 1.756 billion lei (1.864 billion lei in November) and in foreign currency of 584 million lei, equivalent (631.9 million lei in November).The total loans in lei taken out in Bucharest amounted to 70.148 billion lei (69.026 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 45.827 billion lei (45.338 billion lei in November).