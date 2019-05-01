Overdue RON-denominated loans, up 0.27pct; overdue forex loans, down 2pct in March

The total amount of overdue household and corporate loans denominated in the local currency, the leu (RON), in March 2019 stood at 4.92 billion lei, up 0.27pct from February, while overdue forex loans fell by 2pct, to 2.82 billion lei, according to a report released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Total RON-denominated loans in March reached 167.94 billion lei (1.35pct above the previous month's value), of which 66.09 billion lei were corporate loans and 97.72 billion lei were household loans.Foreign currency loans totaled 89.708 billion lei equivalent in March 2019 (0.89pct more than in February 2019), of which 49.138 billion lei borrowed by corporations and 37.321 billion lei loans by households.At the end of March, Bucharesters had overdue RON-denominated loans worth 1.774 billion lei and overdue forex loans of 1.149 billion lei equivalent.The total RON-denominated loans taken out in Bucharest City amounted to 59.55 billion lei and the forex loans to the equivalent of 43.3 billion lei.