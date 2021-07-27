Overdue RON-loans advance 3.4pct in June, overdue forex loans decrease by 3.7pct

The total value of overdue loans denominated in RON of the non-government customers amounted to 4.7 billion lei, up 3.4% on a monthly basis, while overdue forex loans decreased by 3.7%, to 1.43 billion lei (equivalent), according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total June loans were standing at 214.27 billion lei (2.12% over the value of the previous month), of which 81.869 billion lei were taken out by corporate customers economic and 127.456 billion lei loans taken out by households.

Forex loans totalled 89.715 billion lei equivalent in June 2021 (0.43% less than in May 2021), of which 52.831 billion lei were loans by corporate customers 29.708 billion lei were loans taken out by households, Agerpres informs.

At the end of June, Bucharest had overdue RON-loans amounting to 1.923 billion lei (1.812 billion lei in April) and to 525 million lei equivalent (557.8 million lei in May).

The total loans taken out in Bucharest City amounted to 78.401 billion lei in May (76.567 billion lei the previous month), and forex loans to 46.849 billion lei (46.767 billion lei in May).