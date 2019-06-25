Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs win silver medal at table tennis

Romanian table tennis players Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs won the silver medals in the double mixed on Tuesday evening at the European Games in Minsk after being defeated by Germans Patrick Franziska / Petrisa Solja 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4).

Romania has reached six medals won in Minsk, one gold, through Laura Georgeta Coman, in the 10 m shooting, two silver medals through Dacian Barna and Andreea Bogati in the aerobic gymnastics contest, and the pair Ovidiu Ionescu / Bernadette Szocs at table tennis - double mixed and three bronze ones, all at sambo, through Daniela Poroineanu (56 kg), Anda Mihaela Valvoi (64 kg) and Alina-Petronela Paunescu (80 kg).

Romania participates with 123 athletes at the European Games in Minsk scheduled 21-30 June. The Romanian representatives compete in all 15 sports and sports disciplines in the program: athletics, 3x3 basketball, badminton, boxing, cycling, beach football, gymnastic - artistic, aerobic and rhythmic, judo, kayak-canoe, wrestling, Sambo, table tennis, shooting and archery.

The results of athletics, badminton, cycling, judo, karate, table tennis and archery count for the Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020.