Palace of European Commission of the Danube obtains European Heritage Label

The Palace of the European Commission of the Danube, the current headquarters of the V.A. Urechia Galati County Library, has obtained the title of European Heritage Label, as part of the international competition organized by the European Commission, inform, on Thursday, representatives of the cultural institution.

According to the EC, European Heritage sites are milestones in the creation of today's Europe. Spanning from the dawn of civilisation to the Europe we see today, these sites celebrate and symbolize European ideals, values, history and integration. Since 2013, these sites have been selected for their symbolic value, the role they have played in European history and activities they offer. These sites bring the European Union and its citizens closer together. European Heritage sites focus on the promotion of the symbolic European values and the significant role these sites have played in the history and culture of Europe. They also offer valuable educational activities, especially for young people, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This distinction is an honor and an immense joy. It is recognition of the particular role that the Palace of the European Commission of the Danube had in the construction of Europe today, as well as the particular involvement in the community and in promoting European values by the library. The County Council (CJ) will continue to be a trustworthy partner and ensure the full support our colleagues need to promote, through all means, the historical moment. In the close future, the Palace of the European Commission of the Danube will be rehabilitated by the CJ and thus better used," said the Galati County Council chair, Costel Fotea.

The Palace of the European Commission of the Danube (CED) is a historical monument, on three levels, with a basement and attic. It was built in 1896 as the administrative headquarters of the European Commission of the Danube, the first European institution with the purpose of regulating the navigation regime on the Danube, established following the Paris Peace Congress in 1856. The European Commission of the Danube was headquartered in this building until its abolition in 1948.

The monument holds several of the original architectural elements: the semicircle gable, heavily ornamented, supported by two columns clad in hawsers, the French-style door, with crystal glass, from the entry to the main lobby, the stucco on the interior walls, the apparent columns on the first floor, ornamented with plant motifs and specific symbols: the anchor, the trident, the cornucopia, the railings, the marble staircases, the first floor skylight, with transparent glass bordered by colored portions, decorated with laurel leaves, the wainscotting with different types of wood, some rare, with bronze hardware.

Starting with 1968, the building became the headquarters of the V.A. Urechia Galati County Library, established by Royal Decree signed by Carol I on December 7, 1889.