Paleologu: It's disastrous for democracy to not have debates/Iohannis and Dancila, gravediggers of democracy

The People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, criticises the inexistence of debates before the November 10 poll and calls Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila the "gravediggers" of democracy, showing that a "profound reform of the Constitution" is necessary, as the current one allows "such grave slippages".

Paleologu stated, on Friday, in western Arad, that "it's very grave that we don't have any debate" before the elections.

"This is disastrous to democracy. There is no democracy without debate. The President's attitude is unspeakable, so is the attitude of the (dismissed, ed. n.) Prime Minister. It's very sad that this government crisis is jamming the electoral campaign entirely," Paleologu also stated.

He asserted that there is need for a Constitution's reform.

"We are the laughing stock, it's the second time it happens for a Government to be toppled in October, before the presidential elections, and this shows we need a profound and radical reform of the Constitution. Beyond the personality of the two gravediggers of democracy, Iohannis and Dancila, this is about the constitution that allows such grave slippages," Paleologu mentioned.

Theodor Paleologu was on Friday in Arad to present, at the County Library, the book "Common sense as a paradox", of his father, Alexandru Paleologu.