PANDEMIA.MD feature film to premiere on Nov 7 at Peasant Museum's Cinema

The feature film PANDEMIA.MD directed by Bessarabian filmmaker Valeriu Jereghi will make its Bucharest premiere on Monday, as of 18:30, at the Peasant Museum's Cinema, in the presence of director Valeriu Jereghi, producer Sergiu Pascaru and actors Nicolae Jelescu, Olivia Furtuna and Emilia Jereghi.

According to the synopsis, the film is set in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic and sees the director and his family leaving the city and taking refuge in the countryside during the entire period of the quarantine instated in the Republic of Moldova. There, faced with the new realities of life, the director conceives a new film about man's creative mission in the modern world, now dominated by immorality and lack of spirituality. The artist, who has dedicated his entire creation to the love for humanity, is compelled to accept an open confrontation with a new destructive force for civilization.The film was made by the Pascaru Production House with the financial support of the National Center of Cinematography of the Republic of Moldova, in co-production with MAYA FILMS (Romania) and MEDIA BIRLII (ATO Gagauzia).The event is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest in partnership with the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.