Paratrooper dies on Boboc aerodrome, during exercise

A military has died on Wednesday during a parachuting exercise at the Boboc Aerodrome, eastern Buzau County, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

According to MApN, captain Cosmin Constantin Scortea, from the 71st Air Base Campia Turzii, lost his life following an accident that occurred around 14:00, during a a parachuting exercise on the Aerodrome in Boboc, more exactly during landing maneuvers.

The officer was granted first aid on site, but without any results, his death being ascertained.

"In order to determine the circumstances of the accident, the Military Prosecutor's Office was notified. Furthermore, according to legal procedures, the Air Force Defence Staff ordered an internal committee for investigations," MApN specifies.

Captain Cosmin Constantin Scortea, 38 years old, was employed with the Ministry of National Defence since 2007, has had 67 parachute jumps on record, being attested to the BG-7M parachute type. He was married and had one child.AGERPRES