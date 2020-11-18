ParlamentaryElections2020/Ciolacu: I sent to President Iohannis, parties' leaders request to adopt Health Pact urgently

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said he had sent on Wednesday a request to President Klaus Iohannis and to parliamentary parties' chairs to urgently adopt a Health Pact.

"Today I sent to the President of Romania, to all the chairs of the parliamentary parties and to the leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities the request to urgently adopt a Health Pact, which guarantees Romanians that, no matter who will lead the country, health will be the absolute priority. Renounce conflict! Give up the enmity! Now we need unitary action for the life and safety of Romanians, an action also required by the medical staff, the College of Physicians and the representatives of SANITAS," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that no Romanian should any longer be left without medical assistance."No Romanian should be a victim of the health system in their country anymore. No doctor, no nurse should be blamed anymore for the disastrous situation of hospitals. At least now, we must commit ourselves to the future and we all assume this pact. Anyone who does not understand this and will continue to speculate politically on the tragedies of the medical system will be judged harshly by Romanians," Ciolacu said.