Parliament chairs meet delegations of R. Moldova

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea on Tuesday had a joint bilateral meeting with the delegation headed by Republic of Moldova Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu and the delegation of the Moldovan Government, headed by Deputy PM for European Integration Iurie Leanca.

"The chairs of the two chambers of Parliament of Bucharest hailed the context in which this meeting took place - marking the Centennial since the adoption on 27 March 1918 of the Union Act by the Country Council of Chisinau. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu underscored that Romania firmly rejects any attempt to distort the significance of the Union Act, the Union of 27 March 1918 being the result of the will and the decision of the Romanians in Basarabia, carried out by common will with the Romanians in the Kingdom, in the most favourable historic moment after the collapse of the oppressing empires. At the same time, he mentioned that the Romanian history, language and culture are part of the European value heritage, and the European integration of the Republic of Moldova will crown its return to this space of shared values," reads a Senate release.According to the release, the Chamber Speaker said that the Republic of Moldova represents a constant priority to Romania, and the development of this relation is a topic on which there is a general consensus, on the level of the entire political class and society of Romania. He voiced once more the union desire of the two countries and of assertion in history as a free, united and prosperous nation.The meeting was preceded by the joint solemn meeting devoted to the 100th anniversary since the Union of Basarabia with Romania, which took place at the Palace of Parliament, having as guests the two delegations of the Republic of Moldova.