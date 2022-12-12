Parliament committees issue favourable opinion on Presidential Administration 2023 budget

The parliamentary budget-finance committees on Monday approved the budget of the Presidential Administration for 2023, told Agerpres.

The budget of the Presidential Administration amounts to 135,000,000 lei in commitment credits and 120,000,000 lei in budget credits, an increase of 48.43% and 34.95%, respectively, compared to this year.

Personnel expenses amount to 35,176,000 lei commitment credits and 35,176,000 lei budget credits, up 7% compared to 2022, goods and services expenses are 65,523,000 lei commitment credits, higher than in 2022 by 112.52% and 58,729,000 lei of budget credits, increasing by 103.91%.

The budget of the Presidential Administration was adopted with 26 votes cast "in favour" and 6 abstentions.