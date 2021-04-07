Parliament: Favorable opinions for ambassadors proposed for Austria, Germany, Japan, Chile, Ireland, Kuwait

Emil Hurezeanu, proposed ambassador to Austria, and Adriana-Loreta Stanescu, proposed to the Federal Republic of Germany, are among the six people who will lead Romania's diplomatic missions abroad and who received, on Wednesday, in unanimity, favorable opinions from the joint parliamentary committees for foreign policy and for the Romanian communities abroad.

Emil Hurezeanu was from 2015 to 2021 Romania's ambassador to Berlin, and Adriana-Loreta Stanescu, career diplomat, has held the position of director general of the Department for Relations with the Eastern Neighborhood in the Foreign Ministry (MAE) headquarters from 2017 until now, agerpres.ro confirms.

Also heard were Ovidiu Dranga, proposed ambassador to Japan, Floricel-Paul Mocanu - for Chile, Laurentiu Mihai-Stefan, proposed for Ireland.

Ovidiu Dranga was from 2013 to 2021 Romanian Ambassador to Warsaw, Floricel-Paul Mocanu worked in the MAE headquarters, and Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan held, since 2015, the position of Presidential Adviser for Internal Policy and in 2004 - 2015, he was a specialist in political issues at the US Embassy in Bucharest.

Mugurel-Ioan Stanescu, proposed for ambassador to Kuwait, was heard by audio-video means. Stanescu is a career diplomat and currently works at the Romanian Embassy in Tokyo.

In recent weeks, senators and deputies from the four committees have heard, in two sittings and have given favorable opinions to a number of 13 candidates proposed for ambassadorial posts.