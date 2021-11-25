Parliament - Gov't investiture / Ciuca: Joining Schengen Area, rule of law, independence of judiciary - priorities

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca told Parliament's sitting on Thursday that the Government will ensure observance of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, and, externally, will have as strategic objective Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and consolidation the regional security pillar profile in NATO and the role in the EU.

"We aim for Romania's foreign policy to be coherent, predictable and based on three fundamental pillars: strengthening Romania's role in the European Union, strengthening its NATO profile and strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States. (...) Internationally, Romania's accession to the Schengen Area is a strategic objective with strong implications for the entire security architecture of the EU," Ciuca told Parliament's sitting for the Government investiture.

He added that within NATO "the aim will be to strengthen the profile of the regional security pillar".

"At the same time, externally, our country will continue to actively support the integration efforts in the European Union of the Republic of Moldova and the pro-democratic reform program, based on the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova. Our support is based on the community of language, history and culture, as well as the vision of the common space from the perspective of European integration," the prime minister-designate mentioned.

In regards to justice, Ciuca mentioned that it is necessary to ensure observance of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, "especially considering the priorities arising from Romania's obligations as a member state of the European Union".

"Justice is the power of the state called to achieve an efficient, accessible, impartial and independent public service. A modern, efficient, accessible and quality justice system, adapted to the needs of citizens and the private environment is an important premise for economic development and stability, social development of the country," Ciuca added, Agerpres informs.