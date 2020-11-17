Parliament: Hearings on Wednesday for future ambassadors postponed

The hearings of nine persons proposed to be appointed as Romanian ambassadors abroad, which hearings were supposed to be held on Wednesday, in the joint parliamentary committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies for foreign policy and the committees for Romanian communities abroad were postponed and are to be rescheduled.

According to PNL (National Liberal Party) Senator Alina Gorghiu, a member of the Foreign Policy Committee, the meeting will no longer take place due to the lack of approval of the programme of the committees from the Standing Bureau of the Senate on Monday. The Bureau did not meet because of a lack of quorum.

"The activity of the committees is related to the proposal of the Standing Bureau. Since the Standing Bureau did not meet, the hearing of the ambassadors in the Foreign Policy Committees will be done at a later date," Alina Gorghiu told AGERPRES on Tuesday.Nineta Barbulescu - nominated to become the next ambassador to Malaysia, Dan Balanescu - nominated for Indonesia, Brandusa Predescu - nominated for for Bulgaria and Laura Popescu - nominated for the United Kingdom should have been heard.The hearings in Parliament would have also targeted Cristian Istrate - proposed ambassador to the Russian Federation, Daniela Tane - for India and Dan Mihalache - nominated for Cyprus.The opinion of the parliamentary committees was also awaited by Razvan Rotundu - proposed ambassador to Georgia and Bogdan Manoiu - proposed ambassador to Canada.On October 7, 19 and 28, the joint committees of Parliament heard another 22 candidates proposed as ambassadors, all of whom received a favourable opinion.