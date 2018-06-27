stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Parliament/No-confidence motion:"We fight for Romania all the way" - message shown by Liberals during PM speech

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Parlament

National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs laid down in the plenary chamber of Parliament, during Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's speech, a huge banner with the message "We fight for Romania all the way", informs Agerpres.

At the beginning of Viorica Dancila's speech regarding the motion of no confidence, Opposition MPs laid down on the podium behind the stand several boxes that had the same message : "We fight for Romania", but also a diploma inscribed with: "The Hammer and Sickle award for Liviu Dragnea". The boxes were later on disposed of by the Chamber of Deputies staff.

The Prime Minister's speech was interrupted several times by the chanting of Opposition senators and deputies. They asked for the resignation of the Prime Minister.

"I had the decency to listen to the no-confidence motion, please have the same decency", Prime Minister Viorica Dancila replied.

