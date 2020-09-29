Parliament, not Government decides date of parliamentary election's organisation this year, Constitutional Court says

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Tuesday rejected, 5-to-4, as unfounded, the referrals of President Klaus Iohannis and Government regarding the Law on certain measures for the organisation of the general elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the cease of mandate of the Parliament elected in 2016.

The CCR decided that the Law on the parliamentary elections this year is constitutional, therefore, the date of the organisation of the general elections is to be established by the Parliament, and not the Government, as it happened in the past 30 years.On 17 August, the president has referred to the CCR asking the court to find that this piece of legislation is unconstitutional in its entirety.