 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament, not Government decides date of parliamentary election's organisation this year, Constitutional Court says

captura Facebook
CCR sedinta criza

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Tuesday rejected, 5-to-4, as unfounded, the referrals of President Klaus Iohannis and Government regarding the Law on certain measures for the organisation of the general elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the cease of mandate of the Parliament elected in 2016.

The CCR decided that the Law on the parliamentary elections this year is constitutional, therefore, the date of the organisation of the general elections is to be established by the Parliament, and not the Government, as it happened in the past 30 years.

On 17 August, the president has referred to the CCR asking the court to find that this piece of legislation is unconstitutional in its entirety.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.