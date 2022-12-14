Parliament passes state social insurance budget draft for 2023

Parliament's plenary meeting passed on Wednesday the state social insurance budget draft for 2023, told Agerpres.
There were 279 votes registered "in favour," 121 "against" and 2 abstentions.
Parliament's plenary meeting passed on Wednesday the state social insurance budget draft for 2023, told Agerpres.
There were 279 votes registered "in favour," 121 "against" and 2 abstentions.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!