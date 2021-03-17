Parliament select committees issue negative opinion on national TV broadcaster's 2018, 2019 budget execution reports

The Budget and Finance committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, convened today in a joint meeting, issued negative opinions on the budget execution reports of the National Public Television Broadcaster for the years 2018 and 2019.

The vote was 23 "for" a negative opinion to 14 "against" on the 2018 budget execution report, and 23 to 15 for the 2019 report.

Liberal deputy Florin Roman proposed a negative vote on both reports, grounding his request on two arguments."One is related to the report of the Court of Accounts, which, unlike the situation of the National Radio Broadcaster, shows the extent of the ill management of the finances of the TVR budget managing authority. (...) Various interferences with the activity of Public Radio and Television Broadcasters have always existed, but what you, Mrs. Gradea, have succeeded, is to bring to perfection political interference with a television company that belongs to the Romanians. It does not belong to us, to you, or to those who previously governed Romania," said Florin Roman addressing TVR director general Doina Gradea.Gradea voiced her bewilderment at finding that the decisions have already been taken, mentioning that she will challenge them if they are not based on "real issues"."Let me tell you that I am amazed to see that the political decisions have already been taken and, practically, this now is just a formality by which you want to make sure that those political statements regarding our dismissal are compliant from a procedural point of view. Which is immoral and illegal, and I demand that any decision taken today be very clearly motivated, because I will challenge these decisions if they are not based on real issues," said Doina Gradea.

AGERPRES