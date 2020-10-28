Parliament: Six proposed ambassadors to be heard by specialized committees

Six persons proposed to be appointed as ambassadors of Romania abroad will be heard on Wednesday, as of 12.00 pm, by the joint committees for foreign affairs and the committees for the Romanian communities abroad of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber, according to AGERPRES.

The proposed ambassadors are Maria Ciobanu, for the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Adela Monica Axinte, for the Northern Republic of Macedonia; and Mirela Carmen Grecu, for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The other proposed ambassadors to be heard on Wednesday are Anton Pacuretu, proposed ambassador for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Daniel Cristian Ciobanu, proposed ambassador for the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Octavian Serban, proposed for the Republic of Albania.

On October 7th and 19th, the joint committees of Parliament heard another 16 candidates proposed as ambassadors, all of them getting green light.