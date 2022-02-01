Parliament solemn session on Wednesday dedicated to 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to EU

Romania is celebrating, in 2022, 15 years since acceding to the European Union.

On this occasion, on Wednesday, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will reunite in a solemn session, attended by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who will hold a speech.

France took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

The Parliament solemn sitting will be also attended by the Senate President, Florin Citu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, PM Nicolae Ciuca, as well as representatives of parliamentary groups.

Romania became a member state of the European Union on January 1, 2007, Agerpres.ro informs.

On February 1, 1993, Romania signed the Association Agreement with the European Union.