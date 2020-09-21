Parliament to meet in plenary sitting, on Tuesday, for budget revision

Parliament is meeting in plenary sitting, on Tuesday, starting 13:00 hrs, for the budget revision.

The decision was made on Monday by the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

The budget committees of both chambers gave on September 16 a report to adopt with amendments the budget revision.

The most important amendment approved by the select committees was the one to repel the article by which the pension point will increase by 14 pct, thus leaving in place the law of the public pension system, which provides its increase by 40 pct.

All the amendments proposed were put forth by the Social Democratic Party. The debates in the select committees were not attended by MPs from the National Liberal Party.