Parliamentary elections/ AEP: 19,031,219 - total number of voters; 738,689 have residence outside country

The total number of voters registered in the Electoral Register, including citizens who will be 18 until December 6, 2020, is 19,031,219, of whom 738,689 have residence outside the country.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) for the parliamentary elections the number of voters inscribed in the Electoral Register, on September 11, for each electoral circumscription (including citizens which will be 18 years old until December 6, 2020), as well as the minimum number of signatures necessary to support candidacies in each electoral circumscription. The AEP has also communicated to BEC the total number of voters (including citizens which will be 18 years old until December 6, 2020), as well as the minimum number of signatures necessary to support candidacies at the national level.

Thus, according to the AEP, there are 19,031,219 persons with a right to vote, of whom 18,292,530 with residence in one of the 42 electoral circumscriptions in Romania (with the exception of those who requested enrollment in the Electoral Register at an address abroad for voting in polling stations abroad or through correspondence), and 738,689 - with residence outside the country, including those who requested enrollment in the Electoral Register at an address abroad for voting in polling stations abroad or through correspondence.

In Bucharest there are 1,810,452 voters.

According to data provided by the AEP, the situation of voters in Romania's counties is as follows:

* Alba - 310,648

* Arad - 388,696

* Arges - 526,609

* Bacau - 603,425

* Bihor - 503,010

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 263,127

* Botosani - 370,672

* Brasov - 520,720

* Braila - 286,225

* Buzau - 381,177

* Caras-Severin - 265,006

* Calarasi - 248,687

* Cluj - 613,108

* Constanta - 625,296

* Covasna - 182,446

* Dambovita - 426,371

* Dolj - 569,134

* Galati - 525,790

* Giurgiu - 221,521

* Gorj - 297,562

* Harghita - 268,442

* Hunedoara - 382,688

* Ialomita - 229,282

* Iasi - 788,379

* Ilfov - 369,889

* Maramures - 426,972

* Mehedinti - 230,736

* Mures - 478,482

* Neamt - 466,695

* Olt - 363,167

* Prahova - 654,838

* Satu Mare - 314,718

* Salaj - 196,703

* Sibiu - 382,239

* Suceava - 608,346

* Teleorman - 306,010

* Timis - 628,801

* Tulcea - 193,862

* Vaslui - 422,990

* Valcea - 327,326

* Vrancea - 312,283

According to the calendar of activities in the electoral period of the 2020 elections for the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, at the latest on September 12, the Permanent Electoral Authority communicates to the Central Electoral Bureau the number of voters enrolled in the Electoral Register for each electoral circumscription, for the purpose of publishing them on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau.