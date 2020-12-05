ParliamentaryElection2020/ First voting day for Romanians abroad kicks off in Europe

The first day of foreign voting in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies began in all the sections organized in Europe, with the opening at 9:00 (Romania time) of the polling stations organized in the west of the continent, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, at 9:00 (Romania time) the vote is taking place in 695 polling stations, in Asia, Europe and Africa (New Zealand, Australia, Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Sultanate of Oman, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Qatar, Russian Federation, Turkey, South Africa, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Northern Macedonia, Kingdom of Morocco, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Senegal).