ParliamentaryElection2020/ForMin Aurescu - phone conversation with Italian counterpart: Organisation of polling stations among topics

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, on which occasion they discussed the organisation of polling stations in the Italian peninsula for the parliamentary elections of December 6.

According to a press release of the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) sent to AGERPRES, regarding the elections, which will take place abroad on December 5 and 6, Aurescu informed Di Maio about the measures taken by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs related to the organisation of the polling stations in Italy, according to the health protection norms in force, for ensuring the safety and prevention conditions.

Minister Aurescu also mentioned that, until now, there were no problems signalled or special situations in the preparation of the polling stations on Italian territory.During their talk, the two ministers underscored the importance of strengthened cooperation in the fields of common interest at the European level, including in the cyber security field.They also discussed, in the context of the recent attacks in France and Austria about the increasing number of extremist attacks and the need to combat terrorism by using all instruments available, including those in international law, reads the same release.