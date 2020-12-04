ParliamentaryElection2020/ PM Orban: In quarantined localities, citizens will be able to get to exercise their right to vote

In the quarantined localities, citizens will be able to travel to exercise their right to vote, Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"A distinction must be made between the quarantined locality and persons who are, by decisions, in quarantine. In the quarantined localities, citizens will be able to go to exercise their right to vote, freely, without any restrictions and without having to give a declaration that they are going to vote. It is known that it is the day of the vote and it is normal for citizens to travel to the polling stations in order to exercise their right to vote," the Prime minister said at the end of an event at the Ministry of Transport.

He added that, as regards persons who are in quarantine ordered by the decision of the public health directorates, they will be able to exercise their right to vote with the special mobile ballot box upon request.