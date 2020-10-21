ParliamentaryElection2020/ PNL's Orban: We are determined team

The candidate list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest for parliament, which is opened by the Liberal leader, Ludovic Orban, for the Chamber of Deputies, and the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, for the Senate, was submitted on Wednesday to the Municipal Electoral Bureau (BEM), according to AGERPRES.

On the first places in the Chamber of Deputies are Ludovic Orban, Violeta Alexandru, Cristina Traila, Antonel Tanase, Sebastian Burduja, Cristian Bacanu, Pavel Popescu, Mara Mares, Daniela Nicolescu, Iuliana-Cristina Grigorescu, Bogdan Tiniche, Liviu Moraru, Violeta Vijulie, and at the Senate - Florin Citu, Sorin Cimpeanu, Monica Anisie, Matei Dobrovie, Ligia Popescu, Viorel Tanase, Florin Catalin Ivan, Dan Meran, Lucretiu Tudoroiu, Maria Tilea.

"We wanted to submit the candidacies this morning to show that we are bent on diving into work, we are bent on making an effort that we started a year ago, an effort to rebuild, to make Romania credible again, an effort to restore seriousness, competence and realism in Parliament's functioning. (...) We are a determined team, that includes, besides experienced people, many young people who are on the verge of proving themselves," said Orban, at the Municipal Electoral Bureau.

He specified that all the projects that Bucharest needs will be supported.

"Together with our partners we won the City Hall, Nicusor Dan is the general mayor and will benefit from the support of all PNL parliamentarians who will be elected in the Romanian Parliament for all projects that solve Bucharest's problems, the same being true for all those who will be part of Government," Orban said.

He stressed that the Liberals will launch a "fair, honest and direct" campaign, in which PNL projects, solutions and objectives will be presented.

"We will be less concerned with running a negative campaign like the other political parties do," Orban said.

He stressed that it is vital for Romania that the elections for the new Legislature take place on December 6.