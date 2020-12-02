ParliamentaryElection2020/Szijjarto: As solid as possible representation of UDMR in Romanian Parliament helps Romanian-Hungarian cooperation

The Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday made an appeal, in Targu Mures, to Hungarians in Romania to go to the vote on Sunday, December 6, as a representation as solid as possible of the UDMR in the Bucharest-based Parliament will also help the collaboration between the two countries.

"We believe that, in order to make the Romanian-Hungarian collaboration even more successful, there is need of a solid representation of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) in the Romanian Parliament and, for this reason, also from the point of view of the Romanian-Hungarian relations, I want to kindly recommend the Hungarian citizens of Romania to go to the polls this weekend. When we talk about the national policy of Hungary, we talk about the fact that every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian. As long as we [FIDESZ - editor's note] make the government in Budapest, it will be natural for the Hungarian government, of course, to offer help to Hungarian communities abroad," Peter Szijjarto told a news conference, according to the official Hungarian-Romanian translation.

He underscored that he did not come to get involved in Romania's domestic policy, but for the fact that the Hungarian side is interested in the good collaboration between the two countries. The official from Budapest came to visit the Mures County upon the invitation of UDMR, on which occasion he held a press conference together with the leader of the Union, Kelemen Hunor.The Hungarian Minister pointed out that Romania is a very important business partner of Hungary and that this is a good reason for the Budapest Government to be interested in a good collaboration."And this has very simple and pragmatic reasons: on the one hand, the Hungarian economy is sensitive to exports, and Romania is the fourth country Hungary exports its products to. Every year we export goods and services worth 5.5 billion euros to Romania (... ) Romania ranks 8th place in terms of productivity and is the 9th most important economic partner of Hungary, and these pragmatic reasons would be enough for us Hungarians to be interested in the good collaboration between Romania and Hungary. if the two countries share a good relation, then it is also good for the national communities, but if the relations are not so good, then it's bad for the communities in the two countries," said Peter Szijjarto.