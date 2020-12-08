ParliamentaryElection2020/ Vote recount ordered in several Bucharest polling stations

At the request of the Bucharest Sector 3 Electoral Office, the Central Electoral Bureau ordered today a vote recount in the respective sector's polling stations No. 455, 479 and 526.

The Bucharest constituency electoral bureau No. 42 declined jurisdiction to the Central Electoral Bureau for the settlement of the vote recount requests filed by the Sector 3 Electoral Office for stations No. 455, 479 and 526.

The Sector 3 Electoral Office ordered the unsealing of the bags containing the ballot papers cast for the Senate in station No. 479 because "there is reasonable doubt as to the number of valid votes cast for the USR PLUS Alliance, following a handwritten correction in the minutes, a doubt which cannot be clarified by cross-checking the figures in the minutes."

The unsealing of the ballot paper bags for the recount of the votes cast in station No. 526 was requested because "the cross-references in the minutes cannot be clarified by the operations performed by the electoral office," and in the case of station No. 455 "the canceled ballots are missing from the records, as they were deposited by mistake in the valid ballot paper bag."

The Central Electoral Bureau approved by Decision 118 the vote recount request for these polling places, ruling that the operations shall be performed by the Sector 3 Electoral Office, and the necessary corrections in the minutes recording the voting results shall be made by the president of the electoral office, who shall enter the correct figures, sign next to the corrections and apply the electoral office stamp thereto.