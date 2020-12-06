ParliamentaryElections2020/ ANP: 5,434 inmates exercised right to vote; no incidents recorded

A number of 5,434 persons deprived of liberty have exercised, on Sunday, their right to vote, informs the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP), according to AGERPRES.

"The units subordinated to the National Administration of Penitentiaries have reported the completion of the voting activity, with no reports of incidents or manifestations that could, by their nature, disturb the electoral process," the ANP mentions on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, the number of inmates with a right to vote that expressed in writing their desire to vote in the parliamentary elections is 5,648, while the number of persons in temporary custody expressing the same stood at 21,638.

ANP mentions that the specific activities took place with observance of the protection measures imposed by the current epidemiological context.

"The persons involved in the voting process (representatives of polling stations, penitentiary officers, persons deprived of liberty) were subjected to an epidemiological triage, they wore respiratory protection equipment and followed the indications for distancing in interaction," the ANP mentions.