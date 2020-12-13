ParliamentaryElections2020/BEC - Final results Chamber of Deputies: PSD - 1,705,786 votes, PNL - 1,486,402 votes

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has obtained in the parliamentary elections for the Chamber of Deputies 1,705,786 votes, while the PNL has obtained 1,486,402 votes, according to the final results after the solving of complaints announced on Saturday by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) has obtained in the parliamentary elections for the Chamber of Deputies 906,965 votes, while the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) got 535,831 votes.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has obtained for the Chamber of Deputies 339.030 votes.The total number of votes validly expressed for the Chamber of Deputies is 5,901,959 votes, according to the BEC.Furthermore, BEC mentioned that the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists that turned out to the polls is 6,059,113.