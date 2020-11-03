ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolacu: PSD to nominate Prime Minister, we'll win elections

The Social-Democrats will win the parliamentary election due this December and will go to Cotroceni (presidential palace, ed. n.) with a prime minister nomination, on Monday night said PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, for the public television TVR1, according to AGERPRES.

"I believe that the PSD will come first in this election. I don't see why Romanians would still vote PNL [ruling National Liberal Party, ed. n.] at this point. (...) We will make a decision within the party as to whom we are going to propose, I will consult with my colleagues," Marcel Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader avoided saying with which parties alliances will be made to get the majority in Parliament, but ruled out an alliance with the PNL.

"It is out of the question for the PSD to ever vote again for a PNL Government. (...) We'll find solutions so we can create a majority. Let's see what the next Parliament looks like," he said.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that in the campaign for the parliamentary election, the PSD will no longer commission opinion polls, but will concentrate on focus groups.