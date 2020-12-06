ParliamentaryElections2020/CURS-Avangarde exit poll: Senate - PSD: 30.6%, PNL: 29.1%; Chamber - PSD: 30.5%, PNL: 29%

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 30.6% of the votes cast in Sunday's parliamentary elections nationwide, and 30.5% of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, whereas the National Liberal Party (PNL) won 29.1% of the votes for the Senate, and 29% percent for the Chamber of Deputies, according to the results of the exit poll carried out by CURS - Avangarde, commissioned by Antena 3, for 19:00hrs. Third comes the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) Alliance, which obtained 16.4% for the Senate and 15.9% for the Chamber.