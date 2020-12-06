 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/Exit poll at 21:00hrs: Senate - PSD: 30.3%, PNL: 29.4%; Chamber - PSD: 30.2%, PNL: 29.3%

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 30.3% of the votes cast in Sunday's parliamentary elections nationwide, and 30.2% of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, whereas the National Liberal Party (PNL) won 29.4% of the votes for the Senate, and 29.3% percent for the Chamber of Deputies, according to the results of the exit poll carried out by CURS - Avangarde, commissioned by Antena 3, for 21:00hrs.

Third comes the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) Alliance, which obtained 16.6% for the Senate and 16.1% for the Chamber, according to the exit poll.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) obtained 5.7% for the Senate and 5.6% for the Chamber of Deputies, The People's Movement Party (PMP) - 5% for the Senate and 5% for the Chamber, and Pro Romania has 5% of the votes for the Senate and 5% for the Chamber.

According to the exit poll, the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) garnered 5.4% of the votes for the Senate and 5.3% for the Chamber.

The parties that obtained under the 5% threshold for entering Parliament are: the Romanian Ecologist Party (PER) - 1.1% for the Senate and 1.2% for the Chamber, and Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal (PPU-SL), with 1% for the Senate and 1.1% for the Chamber of Deputies.

