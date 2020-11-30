ParliamentaryElections2020/Iohannis: No one got infected because of going to vote; polling stations safety, even better

President Klaus Iohannis said that in the parliamentary elections the health security of the polling stations will be better than in the local ones, but also that in the previous election the people who went to the polls did not get infected, but only those who did not respect the rules in force.

"We do not expect an increase in the number of infections or the infection rate after the parliamentary elections, for a very simple reason: we are well prepared, we know how we prepared for the local elections, it worked very well then and it will work much better now, because we processed all the cases that were to be processed and fortunately, there were very few from the local elections. Let me tell you that that increase was not due to the local elections.The local elections took place in the period in which all over the world, and especially throughout Europe, the number of cases increased from week to week," Klaus Iohannis said in a press statement at the end of his visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest.

He stressed that an increase in the infection rate after the parliamentary elections is not expected."The local elections were held in complete safety and no one became infected because they went to the polls, the people became infected because they did not follow all the rules that were in force at the time. In the meantime, we have stronger measures and we see that very many Romanians respect them. This is extremely good news. On the other hand, the medical safety of the polling stations will be better this time than at the local elections. As such, no, we do not expect an increase in the infection rate after the parliamentary elections," Iohannis said.