ParliamentaryElections2020/ More than 264,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote until 23:00 hrs

More than 264,000 Romanian citizens had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 23:00 hrs, Romania's time, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the Permanent Electoral Authority announced on its website.

In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, 140 polling stations were organized, in which more than 33,000 people cast their ballots.

Italy had 137 polling stations organized, where over 48,000 Romanians voted, in the UK, over 31,000, and in Germany over 30,000. In France more than 11,000 Romanians turned out to the polls and over 37,000 Romanians voted in the Republic of Moldova.

Romanians who have either their domicile or residence abroad can vote at any of the 748 polling stations organized abroad which are open between 7:00 am and 21:00 pm local time, with the possibility of extending the opening hours until no later than 11:59 pm in case that there are still voters queuing at the station at 21:00.

The Ministry strongly recommends the observance of the health protection measures applicable to the polling stations abroad and of the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of domicile/residence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including while heading to/coming from the polling stations.

Voting information is available on the website www.mae.ro in a dedicated section, which also includes the interactive map of the polling stations. Also, the Romanian voters abroad may call 0040214312065, a normal tariff line permanently available until December 7, at 20:00.