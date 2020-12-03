PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated that, indeed, the Romanians must go to the polling stations on Sunday, in order to remove from power "the most harmful" Government that Romania ever had.

"Indeed, the Romanians must go to the polls! They need to send Orban away! For all this mockery to which they subjected the entire country. They did not test, they did not strengthen the ICUs, they closed the schools, closed the markets, closed the restaurants, expelled the Christians from the churches and made Romanians sick with non-compliant masks, destroyed the economy and bankrupted the Romanian companies, ruined everything with their incompetence, arrogance and demagoguery. We need to send them home! On December 6, Romanians must put an end to the most harmful government in the history of Romania! On December 6, vote to save yourself! Vote PSD," wrote Ciolacu, on Facebook.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis asked Romanians to go to vote on Sunday. "It's easy to notice that in recent days we hear more and more about the opinion polls. Everyone, all parties show their opinion polls. In a way, it's good. In almost all such polls the winner is PNL, which is a good thing and I want PNL to win. However (...), dear Romanians, the elections are not won based on the opinion polls, the elections are won at the polling stations, the elections are won by voting, so please go and vote, it is extremely, extremely important!," said the head of state.Iohannis also claimed that in the previous parliamentary elections, through a low turnout, PSD won the election.