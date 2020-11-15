 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/USR announces it will suspend any electoral activity

The Save Romania Union (USR) has announced that it is suspending any electoral activity, out of respect for the victims of the fire at the hospital in Piatra Neamt.

"Out of respect for the victims from Piatra Neamt, today we suspend any electoral activity. Sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at the hospital in Piatra Neamt," it is shown on the USR Facebook page.

On Saturday evening, at the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital, a fire took place at the ICU department, where COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

10 people in the ICU unit died in the fire, and an anaesthetist doctor suffered severe burns. Six other hospitalized patients were taken to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani, which is a COVID support unit. The doctor from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, injured in the fire, is transferred, on Sunday, to the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialized treatment.

