 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament's legal committees issue favourable opinion on Cristian Preda's candidacy for Electoral Authority head

europafm.ro
Cristian Preda

The legal committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate gave a favourable opinion, on Tuesday, with a majority of votes, for the candidacy of Cristian Preda, nominated for the presidency of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) by the Save Romania Union (USR).

Cristian Preda was heard online by the members of the relevant parliamentary committees, as he could not be physically present, told Agerpres.

Preda is the third candidate for President of the AEP.

Iulia Andreea Babeanu and Toni Grebla also received a favourable opinion from Parliament's legal committees on February 20. Andreea Babeanu is proposed by the parliamentary groups of the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), and Toni Grebla by those of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority will be elected by the Senate plenary in a meeting to be decided.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.