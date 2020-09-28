Partial results at 14:00 hrs: Armand, Mihaiu, Ciucu, Negoita, Baluta, Piedone, 1st place in districts

The candidates supported by PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance) in the city halls of districts 1, 2 and 6 - Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu and Ciprian Ciucu - are still supported with the most votes in Sunday elections, as well as in districts 3, 4 and 5, where Robert Negoita (Pro Bucharest2020), Daniel Baluta (PSD, Social Democratic Party) and Cristian Popescu-Piedone (PPU-SL, Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) are ranked first, according to the centralized partial data of the BEC (Central Election Bureau), by 2 p.m., after more than 90 pct of the votes have been counted.

In District 1, after the counting of 90.92 pct of the votes, Clotilde Armand has 41.28 pct, Daniel Tudorache (PSD) - 39.52 pct, and Ioana Constantin (PMP, People's Movement Party) - 7.71 pct.

In District 2, after the centralization of 95.58 pct of the votes, Radu Mihaiu has 36.78 pct, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.51 pct, and Neculai Ontanu (ADER PPU-SL) - 14.13 pct.

In District 3, after the counting of 93.16 pct of the vote, Robert Negoita won 43.76 pct, Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 28.40 pct, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.74 pct.

After the counting of 97.57 pct of the votes, in District 4, Daniel Baluta got 57.05 pct, and Simona Spataru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 29.85 pct.

In District 5, after 95.60 pct of the votes have been counted, Cristian Popescu-Piedone has 28.03 pct, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.61 pct, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL - USR PLUS) - 25.38 pct.

In District 6, after 96.55 pct of the votes have been centralized, Ciprian Ciucu took 43.46 pct of the vote, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.48 pct and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.66 pct.