Partnership Agreement between AEP and League of Romanian Students Abroad

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) concluded On Tuesday a partnership agreement with the League of Romanian Students Abroad (LSRS).

The provisions of the agreement aim at carrying out actions and projects developed for the benefit of Romanian students abroad, consultations on topics of common interest, as well as setting up working groups aimed at promoting electoral rights among this category of voters, informs AEP in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The document was signed by the president of AEP, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, and the president of LSRS, Robert Stredie.

"I think it is very important for young people to understand the mechanisms of the Romanian electoral system, because in this way they will gain a more nuanced, broader and deeper perspective on the principles of democracy," the AEP official said in a statement.

The president of LSRS presented the projects that the League has in progress, as well as those that are being developed, which aim at collaborating with institutions in order to carry out programs for the benefit of Romanian students abroad. He expressed his readiness to support AEP, through the community of students he represents, in the efforts to inform Romanians abroad about the voting methods available to them, the release further shows.