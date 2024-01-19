Passenger traffic at Romanian airports in 2023 advances 17pct

Almost 25 million passengers were recorded at Romanian airports in 2023, up 17% from 2022, according to the Association of Romanian Airports.

As against 23.234 million in 2019, the advance is 6%.

"We are happy to note that passenger traffic in Romania has recovered strongly and exceeded the values recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparison, air traffic in Europe will probably reach the values of 2019 only at the end of this year. In recent years, most important investment projects were carried out at airports in Romania. New terminals were built, existing ones were expanded and modernised, work was done to expand runways, tracks and taxiways and modern security equipment was purchased. All these investments will allows us to process in optimum condition an increasing number of passengers. We expect traffic values to increase constantly and we estimate that in 2040 we will exceed 50 million passengers at Romanian airports," says David Ciceo, chairman of the Association of Romanian Airports.

Comparing the traffic data recorded by Romanian airports in the last two years, it can be seen that in 2023 the number of passengers on domestic routes decreased by 8% y-o-y to 1.821 million.

At the same time, the number of passengers on external routes saw an important increase of 19.62% in 2023 from 2022 (22.737 million passengers).

In 2023, 233,027 landings and take-offs were recorded, 5.6% more than in the previous year.

According to the cited source, air cargo traffic decreased by 5.7% in 2023 to 50,786 tonnes of cargo from 53,877 in 2022.

The Association of Romanian Airports (AAR) was founded in 1999 and it currently has 24 members, including 18 airports and airport companies.