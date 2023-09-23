Past Lives, directed by Celine Song - Grand Prix at BIFF 2023

The film Past Lives, directed by Celine Song, received the Grand Prix of the 19th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival, at the Closing Gala held on Friday evening at the Romanian Peasant Museum, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES, the event took place in the presence of Prince Radu of Romania.

The award for best director went to Pham Thien An for the film "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell".

The award for best screenplay went to Nick Pinkerton for "The Sweet East".

A special mention from the jury went to director Lila Alvilés' production "Totem".

The jury of the 19th Bucharest International Film Festival included directors Iulia Rugina and Catrinel Danaiata, as well as film critics Shaima Issaa, Gunnar Bergdahl (president of the BIFF 2023 jury) and Dejan Petrović.

BIFF 2023 took place from September 15 to 22 in four venues in Bucharest: Sala Mare - ARCUB, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, CREART - Film Garden and Cinema Union.

For eight days, Bucharesters had the opportunity to watch successful screenings, many of them national premieres, and to participate in special events and meetings with important personalities of the film industry.

The more than 30 films at BIFF 2023, which were part of the Competition, Panorama, Romanian Authors, History and Cinema and Youth Voice sections, represented a diverse selection of films from ten countries.

"It has been a busy week as we have been used to in recent years. This year we broke the record for the number of sold-out film screenings, for which I would like to thank you and believe that the hard work of the whole team had the desired effect," said Varinia Radu, representative of the Grigore Vasiliu Birlic Association, co-organizer of BIFF 2023.

Bucharest International Film Festival is organized by Charta Foundation and Grigore Vasiliu Birlic Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of Prince Radu of Romania and realized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB - Cultural Center of Bucharest.