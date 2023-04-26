Patients with severe burns will be treated in Belgium, gov't says

The government approved, in Wednesday's meeting, a memorandum of understanding between the Health Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the National Defence Ministry, on the one hand, and the Belgian Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, regarding the admission and treatment of Romanian patients with serious burns in the Queen Astrid Military Hospital of Brussels.

The gov't spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, explained that this piece of legislation creates a framework to allow the collaboration of the two parties in connection with the admission and treatment in the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels of Romanian patients with serious burns.

Dan Carbunaru added that in Romania there are only 24 beds where medium and severe burns can be treated, far below the large number of patients with severe burns that need to be treated and for whom transfer to a performing centre within 24 or 48 hours is vital.AGERPRES